Davis brothers grab the Central spotlight one more time

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Wisconsin Badger sophomores Johnny and Jordan Davis returned home to La Crosse and to Central High School to be honored Friday night.
The school honoring the Davis brothers for their career accomplishments at Central.
The 2020 graduates left an indelible mark.
Johnny was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin his senior year and is the school's all-time leading scorer.
Jordan was a 3rd team all-state pick and a 1,000 point scorer.
The Davis', some of their badger teammates and head coach Greg Gard were all on hand for the ceremonies.