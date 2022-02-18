 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Davis brothers grab the Central spotlight one more time

  • 0
Johnny and Jordan Davis are honored at Central HS

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)  Wisconsin Badger sophomores Johnny and Jordan Davis returned home to La Crosse and to Central High School to be honored Friday night.

The school honoring the Davis brothers for their career accomplishments at Central.

The 2020 graduates left an indelible mark.

Johnny was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin his senior year and is the school's all-time leading scorer.

Jordan was a 3rd team all-state pick and a 1,000 point scorer.

The Davis', some of their badger teammates and head coach Greg Gard were all on hand for the ceremonies.

