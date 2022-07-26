Davis Brothers Host Youth Basketball Camp At Central High School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Johnny and Jordan Davis formed a dynamic duo when they shared the court at Central High School. The twins are teaming up again this week for the 2nd annual Davis Brothers Basketball Camp.
Boys and girls, ranging from third graders all the way to high school seniors, are getting hands-on training from the hometown heroes.
It's their way of giving back to the community that helped shape them into the players they are today.
"We did it last year, and just seeing how good it went last year just showed me that maybe we should do it again. Just seeing everybody out here, we have more kids than last year, it's cool to see. It's truly inspiring to see the community come out and show support and see all these little kids out here trying to work on their game," said Jordan. "Honestly, that's what I hope, to inspire kids to hopefully be in me and Johnny's position one day hopefully. Seeing that would be truly amazing."
Johnny, who got his first taste of the NBA a few weeks ago with the Wizards Summer League team, says he's glad to have a little time back home before hitting the ground running as a pro.
"It was great to go out there and play with those guys. It just shows that I deserve to be out there with those guys and it's a step in the right direction as far as getting acclimated to the NBA," said Johnny. "It's a big step, going from being a college student to being in the NBA, having to worry about a whole bunch of other stuff. So I've been pretty busy as of late, but whenever I get time to come back, I'm doing stuff like this, trying to help out."