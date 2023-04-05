 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Davis making the most of late-season opportunities with Wizards

Washington D.C. (WXOW) Johnny Davis continues to take advantage of some extended playing time for the wizards at the end of the season.

With Washington out of the playoff race and resting some of their star players, the La Crosse native is getting plenty of floor time.

Tuesday night, Davis poured in a career-high 20 points against the Bucks in his second career start.

It's the second straight game Davis set a career high.

He scored 16 on Sunday.

The La Crosse Central graduate has spent part of his rookie season in the G-League working on his game and now he's seeing that patience and hard work pay off.

"Whenever they call on me, whenever the opportunity is given, just always got to stay ready. But I'd say that mentality I got just kind of happened after the all-star break. I went home and kind of hit the re-set button a little bit. I got to see my family, my friends, clear my mind. When I came back I was just a whole different player," Davis said.

"He started to string some games together. Whether he made the shots or not just the aggression, the level of confidence you saw him play with, he was just a different player than what we saw earlier in the year," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Davis is averaging 4.6 points a game in 25 games this season.

