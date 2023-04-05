Davis making the most of late-season opportunities with Wizards

Washington D.C. (WXOW) Johnny Davis continues to take advantage of some extended playing time for the wizards at the end of the season.
With Washington out of the playoff race and resting some of their star players, the La Crosse native is getting plenty of floor time.
Tuesday night, Davis poured in a career-high 20 points against the Bucks in his second career start.
It's the second straight game Davis set a career high.
He scored 16 on Sunday.
The La Crosse Central graduate has spent part of his rookie season in the G-League working on his game and now he's seeing that patience and hard work pay off.
"Whenever they call on me, whenever the opportunity is given, just always got to stay ready. But I'd say that mentality I got just kind of happened after the all-star break. I went home and kind of hit the re-set button a little bit. I got to see my family, my friends, clear my mind. When I came back I was just a whole different player," Davis said.
"He started to string some games together. Whether he made the shots or not just the aggression, the level of confidence you saw him play with, he was just a different player than what we saw earlier in the year," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr.
Davis is averaging 4.6 points a game in 25 games this season.