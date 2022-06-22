Davis taking in every moment on the eve of the NBA Draft

New York, N.Y. (WXOW) From the Sutton gymnasium at Central HS to the Kohl Center in Madison to Broadway here in New York, Johnny Davis' star is ready to shine brightly tomorrow when the La Crosse native is expected to be picked anywhere from 7-12 in the NBA Draft.
"Very eager. It's been a pretty busy week with it being draft week and whatnot. But I'm really excited for tomorrow night and I'm really glad I got my family to enjoy it with me," Davis said in an exclusive interview with News 19 Sports in New York on the eve of the Draft.
"Excitement. That's the only word I can use to describe it. This is very exciting. It's a dream come true for Johnny and we're just along for the ride," said Johnny's Dad, Mark.
"It's just the most amazing thing to feel your kid, who worked his butt off for so long, all of a sudden gets to live his dream and what he's goal-oriented for, it's like wow, he did it," said Johnny's Mom, Sara.
Davis had to navigate a lot over the last year and not just on the court.
He's had to learn the nuances of the name, image, likeness opportunities that opened up for college athletes. Plus, he has his own national Taco Bell commercial.
"It just came out of nowhere. But there was no way I was going to turn this down. Being on a commercial like that, especially for Taco Bell or any other organization really makes myself marketable. But I'm just staying focused on the main goal which is getting drafted and not only arriving in the NBA but making sure I stay and making sure I have a long enough career where me and my family will be financially all right and I'll be satisfied with my achievements," said Davis.
"He has a great support system with us, his brother Jordan, his brother Maxwell and his sister Samantha. With the agency, he has a great support system. Johnny, he's a very level-headed kid and he's very humble," said Mark.
Among the pre-Draft workouts, Johnny said the best one was in Detroit when he did a group workout with some other draft candidates and he felt he performed well in comparison.