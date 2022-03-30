 Skip to main content
Davis to announce decison on NBA Thursday

Johnny Davis Badgers

Madison, Wis, (WXOW)  We should know the future plans of La Crosse Central grad Johnny Davis Thursday.

Davis will announce his future intentions on ESPN's NBA Today show, which might be a strong hint on what he will do.

The show airs from 2-3 in the afternoon.

The story first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal and confirmed to WXOW 19 by Johnny's Dad Mark.

It would be a surprise if Davis did not make himself eligible for the NBA Draft this summer.

The sophomore was named the Big Ten's Player of the Year and an Associated Press 1st-team All-American this season.

He is a projected lottery pick by many NBA draft experts.

