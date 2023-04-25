Davis transferring to Illinois State

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Jordan Davis has found a new college home.
The former Wisconsin Badger and La Crosse Central graduate is headed to Illinois State.
Davis making that announcement Tuesday afternoon on his social media.
He entered the transfer portal just a couple of days after the Badgers season ended last month.
Davis spent three years at Wisconsin, seeing his most playing time this past season when he played in all 35 games, starting 18 of them.
Illinois State was 11-21 this past season.
Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining.