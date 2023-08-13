De Soto seeing success in 8-man football

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to a small number of players, De Soto made the transition to 8-man football in 2022.
The Pirates have been a consistent winning program under Head Coach Ev Wick. That carried over as the Pirates went 8-2 in their first year.
De Soto has limited athletes. Only 16 total and three seniors are on the roster, but they aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
"Offensively, we feel like we're a little ahead of last year just because we did have some transition going into the 8-man offense and defense and stuff," Wick said. "We like where we're at right now and the kids are working hard every day."
"We lost one regular season game last year," senior Landon Pedretti said. "We only lost to the same team twice. For our first 8-man season, that's a really successful year. It was so fun to be a part of."
"When I was a sophomore, we switched from JV to 8-man," senior Cole Wehlang said. "All the older classmen were going to graduate. They weren't going to play 8-man. Everyone that was younger already got used to 8-man and how it felt. That prepared us a lot for when we changed over."
The major changes in 8-man football compared to 11-man include having two less offensive linemen and playing on an 80-yard long field as opposed to 100 yards.