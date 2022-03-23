Defense crucial to Caledonia's success

Minneapolis (WXOW) Caledonia will have two days to catch their breath before they return to Minneapolis for the state tournament.
They earned a trip to the Class AA semifinals with Tuesday night's 51-40 win over Perham.
Slow starts have plagued Caledonia this season, but not Tuesday night.
They jumped all over Perham, taking a 20-3 lead at one point.
The defense set the tone.
Caledonia forced Perham into 17 turnovers and had 11 steals.
It was enough to prevent Perham from making a big comeback.
"I was proud of the guys because we taliked about how we haven't gotten off to very good starts lately. The guys came out ready play tonight. Our energy was great. We knocked down some shots. That always helps us to get off to a good start. We did a good job of getting a bucket here and there to make sure they didn't get off on a big run, like a 12-0 or something. Very happy with the guys defensively tonight," said head coach Brad King.
"I think it's important that everybody is locked in all at once. Otherwise our defensive scheme and the way we want to play rotating won't work if everyone is not doing their part. So it's nice, a lot of the blocks and stuff we were able to get out and run and steal so it was big," said senior Eli King, who had 5 steals and 3 blocked shots.
Caledonia will play Annandale Friday at 8 PM at Williams Arena in the semifinals.