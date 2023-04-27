Dernbach leaving UW-L men's basketball program for UW-SP

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) A bombshell announcement coming from the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team.
Head coach Kent Dernbach is leaving the program to become the head coach at UW-Stevens Point.
The school making that official Thursday afternoon.
Dernbach is the winningest coach in UW-L history.
He leaves with a 99-46 record, which includes the best five-year run in the program's history.
He was the WIAC Coach of the Year in 2022 and the Eagles finished last season ranked 13th in the nation, the highest final ranking in program history.
Dernbach is familiar to UW-Stevens Point.
He was the Pointers associate head coach from 2011-2017 before coming to La Crosse.