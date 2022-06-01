 Skip to main content
Dirks qualifies for State but Holmen and Onalaska fall short

Brennan Dirks at the Div. 1 Sectional Meet

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW)  Holmen's Brennan Dirks qualified for the WIAA Boys State Golf Championships as an individual after shooting a three-over par 75 at the La Crosse Country Club Wednesday.

But Holmen and Onalaska were not able to finish in the top 2 in order to qualify for  State as a team.

Middleton took first with a 316.

Madison Memorial second with a 317.

Holmen was fourth with 328.

Onalaska sixth with a team total of 342.

Tomah took seventh.

For detailed results, click here:  Onalaska Results (wiaagolf.org) 

