Dirks qualifies for State but Holmen and Onalaska fall short

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen's Brennan Dirks qualified for the WIAA Boys State Golf Championships as an individual after shooting a three-over par 75 at the La Crosse Country Club Wednesday.
But Holmen and Onalaska were not able to finish in the top 2 in order to qualify for State as a team.
Middleton took first with a 316.
Madison Memorial second with a 317.
Holmen was fourth with 328.
Onalaska sixth with a team total of 342.
Tomah took seventh.
For detailed results, click here: Onalaska Results (wiaagolf.org)