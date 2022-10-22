 Skip to main content
Div. 1 Cross Country: Holmen girls headed to state after sectional title; Onalaska boys qualify 3

Lechnir, Filips lead charge as Holmen qualifies for state

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Sabrina Lechnir and Anabella Filips crossed the line back-to-back, in 7th and 8th place, leading the way for Holmen as the Vikings took home the sectional title at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday afternoon. 

All five Holmen runners finished in the top 22 as they secure a state berth.

On the boy's side, reigning state champs Onalaska narrowly missed out on a return appearance. The Hilltoppers will still be fairly well-represented next week, as Manny Putz, Blake Burnstad, and Arlo White all finished in the top 10 to qualify as individuals. 

Putz was the sectional champ, while Burnstad was the runner-up. 

