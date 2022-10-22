Div. 1 Cross Country: Holmen girls headed to state after sectional title; Onalaska boys qualify 3

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Sabrina Lechnir and Anabella Filips crossed the line back-to-back, in 7th and 8th place, leading the way for Holmen as the Vikings took home the sectional title at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday afternoon.
All five Holmen runners finished in the top 22 as they secure a state berth.
On the boy's side, reigning state champs Onalaska narrowly missed out on a return appearance. The Hilltoppers will still be fairly well-represented next week, as Manny Putz, Blake Burnstad, and Arlo White all finished in the top 10 to qualify as individuals.
Putz was the sectional champ, while Burnstad was the runner-up.