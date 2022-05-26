Div. 2 Regional Baseball: Panthers welcome Arcadia

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Raiders hit the road Thursday evening for Regional play on West Salem's Damian Miller Field. The winner advances to face Altoona.
Panthers take control of this game early, building a 5-0 lead after 3 innings.
The bats would go cold after that, until another run comes in on a pickoff play in the 5th.
The home team looks to put the game away in the bottom of the 6th. Isaac Olson slaps an RBI single into left field and Joseph Daley follows it up by putting one over the second baseman into no man's land.
West Salem led by 8, but couldn't take advantage of the bases loaded, one out situation to walk it off.
Brett McConkey would return to the mound to finish the gem he was pitching. He would finish with 8 punch outs as he completes the no-hitter in only 91 pitches.
The Panthers move on to play at Altoona on Tuesday.
Notable Panthers-
Brett McConkey: 7.0 IP, 8 K, 3 BB, 0 hits; Jacob Helgeson: 3-4, 2 run, RBI; Isaac Olson: 3-4, run, RBI