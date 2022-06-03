Division 3 girls Hyatt and Egge advance to finals

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - Braylee Hyatt of Cashton and Analise Egge of Kickapoo/La Farge ran their way into the finals and a shot at getting on the podium.
Braylee Hyatt had a busy yet successful day. She took 3rd in her heat in the 100 meter dash which qualified her for the finals. She also qualified in the 200 meter dash event as well.
Analise Egge had an impressive performance in the 400 meter run. She won her heat finishing with a time of 1 minute .73 seconds. She will compete tomorrow for the state title.