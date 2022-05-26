Division 4 Softball Regional Championship: Bangor hosting the Lady Knights

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Cardinals won the Scenic Bluffs Conference Title this year, and hope to carry that momentum to a regional championship, but they must first get through Luther.
The Lady Knights get the scoring started early. Hannah Matzke slaps a stand-up RBI triple over the right fielder's head. She would score on a Karly Miller shot to left soon after. Luther up 2-0.
They push across another run in the 2nd on a Molly Diehm double.
Bangor wouldn't score until the 4th, and their late rally would come up short.
The Lady Knights win it 4-3, advancing to Sectional Play on Tuesday against Osseo-Fairchild.
Notable Lady Knights-
Molly Diehm: 2-3, RBI 2B; Mackenzie Van Loon: 1-2, 2 BB, run; Ali Werner: 2-4, RBI
Notable Cardinals-
Aliyah Langrehr: 7.0 IP, 9 hits, 4 runs, 4 BB, 3 K; Emma Fortier: 1-3, run, SB; Ella Janisch: 1-3