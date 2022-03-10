Division 5 Sectional showdown between Blair-Taylor and Bangor

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Arcadia High School hosted the division 5 sectional boys basketball game between Bangor and Blair-Taylor Thursday night.
Bangor started off hot behind the arc with Tanner Jones tossing one in for three points early in the first half.
Cardinal's Dustin McDonald made a statement at the game with a total of 23 points scored on the night.
Bangor's season will continue with the final score 72-55.
The Cardinals will gear up to play Southwestern on Saturday in hopes to punch their ticket to the state competition.