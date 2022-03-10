 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Division 5 Sectional showdown between Blair-Taylor and Bangor

  • Updated
  • 0
Cardinal's Tanner Jones looking to shoot

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Arcadia High School hosted the division 5 sectional boys basketball game between Bangor and Blair-Taylor Thursday night.

Bangor started off hot behind the arc with Tanner Jones tossing one in for three points early in the first half. 

Cardinal's Dustin McDonald made a statement at the game with a total of 23 points scored on the night.

Bangor's season will continue with the final score 72-55.

The Cardinals will gear up to play Southwestern on Saturday in hopes to punch their ticket to the state competition.

Tags

Recommended for you