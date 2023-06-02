Division III boys place on the state stage

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality
A duo from Wauzeka-Steuben had a great day. Seth Bunders won his heat in the 400 meter, with a time of 49.74 seconds. His teammate, Lucious Cooley, took 2nd in his heat of the 300 hurdles, and then took 4th in the high jump to earn some team points.
Also, Kickapoo/La Farge's Aidrick Egge took 4th in the long jump, with a leap of 21-feet, 8.5 inches.
A couple of other mentions include Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinske, who took 2nd in the 3200. Cashton's Jack Schlesner, who took 2nd in the high jump clearing 6-feet and 2-inches, and Luther's Jack Schmeling, who took 6th in the high jump clearing 6-feet and 2-inches.
