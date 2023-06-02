Division III girls shine on first day of state track competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local area Division III girls placed on the WIAA State Track & Field Championship podium during the first day of the competition.
Makayla Gooselaw from Cashton took 2nd in her heat of the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 16.53 seconds. Gooselaw’s finishing time qualified her for the finals on June 3.
Another Cashton athlete, Braylee Hyatt, also had a sensational day. She won her heat in the 100 meters with a time of 12.66 seconds. She also took first place in her heat for the 200 meter with a time of 25.75 seconds.
Both Hyatt and Gooselaw were part of a 200 relay team that qualified for the finals.
Cochrane-Fountain City’s Addy Duellman took 4th in the Division III 1600, with a time of 5:01.
Westby pole vaulting duo Meghan Nelson and Madelyn Vonfeldt also placed in their heat. Nelson took 3rd clearing 10-feet and 6-inches. Vonfeldt took 7th, after clearing 10-feet.