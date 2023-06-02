 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Division III girls shine on first day of state track competition

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local area Division III girls placed on the WIAA State Track & Field Championship podium during the first day of the competition. 

Makayla Gooselaw from Cashton took 2nd in her heat of the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 16.53 seconds. Gooselaw’s finishing time qualified her for the finals on June 3.  

Another Cashton athlete, Braylee Hyatt, also had a sensational day. She won her heat in the 100 meters with a time of 12.66 seconds. She also took first place in her heat for the 200 meter with a time of 25.75 seconds. 

Both Hyatt and Gooselaw were part of a 200 relay team that qualified for the finals. 

Cochrane-Fountain City’s Addy Duellman took 4th in the Division III 1600, with a time of 5:01. 

Westby pole vaulting duo Meghan Nelson and Madelyn Vonfeldt also placed in their heat. Nelson took 3rd clearing 10-feet and 6-inches. Vonfeldt took 7th, after clearing 10-feet. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 