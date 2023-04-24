Donarski headed to North Carolina

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) You can take Lexi Donarski's name out of the transfer portal.
The Aquinas graduate has found a new home...University of North Carolina.
Her Dad, Dave confirmed to News 19 Sports.
Donarski went into the transfer portal shortly after this season
She spent three seasons at Iowa State after committing to the school her freshman year of high school.
Donarski started all 35 games this season for the Cyclones and averaged 12 points a game.
She is a former conference defensive player of the year and All Big 12 first team selection.
She will have two years of eligibility left at North Carolina.