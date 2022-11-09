Donarski Montana bound

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's a day that many high school athletes with aspirations to play at the next level dream about.
It's the November national signing day.
Some area athletes finalizing college plans.
Aquinas' Macy Donarski signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Montana.
The star point guard averaged 17 points and 7 assists a game for the Blugolds last season.
After her senior year she'll set her sights on Big Sky country.
"I think the big thing for me was the relationship i was able to build with their coaching staff and the culture they built around their program. So I think being in Montana is going to be a really special place because the value they put on women's basketball and everyone you're able to be surrounded by," Donarski said.