Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Donarski named 1st team All-State, 7 area players earn Honorable Mention

  • 0
Donarski among local stars earning all-state honors

Eight La Crosse area players highlight this year's edition of the Wisconsin All-State Girls Basketball Team.

One of them is a first-teamer.

Aquinas' Macy Donarski was named Associated Press first team all-state.

The Blugolds senior had a banner year, averaging 20 points a game with 5 steals and leading the state in assists.

Donarski helped lead Aquinas to a state runner-up finish in division 4.

She'll play at the University of Montana.

Seven others received all-state honorable mention, including Donarski's teammate, freshman Sammy Davis.

Also receiving honorable mention, Breah Golden from Arcadia, Megan Johnson from West Salem, Brittany Mislivecek from Central and Blair-Taylor teammates Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson.

