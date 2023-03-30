Donarski named 1st team All-State, 7 area players earn Honorable Mention

Eight La Crosse area players highlight this year's edition of the Wisconsin All-State Girls Basketball Team.
One of them is a first-teamer.
Aquinas' Macy Donarski was named Associated Press first team all-state.
The Blugolds senior had a banner year, averaging 20 points a game with 5 steals and leading the state in assists.
Donarski helped lead Aquinas to a state runner-up finish in division 4.
She'll play at the University of Montana.
Seven others received all-state honorable mention, including Donarski's teammate, freshman Sammy Davis.
Also receiving honorable mention, Breah Golden from Arcadia, Megan Johnson from West Salem, Brittany Mislivecek from Central and Blair-Taylor teammates Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson.