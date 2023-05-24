Eagles brace for familiar foe at Super Regional

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse will be aiming for its third trip to the NCAA Division III World Series this weekend.
To get there they need to beat conference rival UW-Stevens Point in a best of three series starting Friday.
The Eagles will be at Copeland Park for the second weekend in a row as well.
They went 3-1 in the regionals last week at home.
UW-L was 3-0 int he WIAC Tournament before that.
So they're 6-1 over their last 7 games against top level competition.
"Everyone has elevated their game. Pitching staff has been great holding teams to less than five runs every single game. Offense has done their job so it's really nice when Your pitching staff is only giving up 2-3 runs per game and you can just step back and score a lot of runs. It's a lot of fun," said catcher Ty Hamilton.
"I think the toughness our team has showed, the resilience to adversity, we've had a lot of injuries this year. A lot of people go down for two to three weeks at a time. The players who stepped in those spots have stepped up and produced. I think it's a really cohesive group," said head coach Chris Schwarz.
The Eagles and Pointers split their 4-game series earlier this season.
Game one Friday at noon.
Game 2 and 3 if, necessary, will be Saturday.