Eagles celebrate 1992 National Championship team as they host the Pointers for Homecoming

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - It was a busy day in Roger Harring Stadium as the Homecoming crowd included parents for Family Weekend, as well as members of the 1992 Eagles National Championship team, celebrating their 30 year reunion.
Following blowout wins in their last 2 games against Stout and Eau Claire, UW-L looks to boost their WIAC standing Saturday afternoon while they welcome UW-Stevens Point.
The Eagles get the scoring started early. They find the red zone just minutes into their opening drive. Cade Garcia buys some time in the pocket before finding Ryan Beirne, who walks in the 12 yard score. Beirne buries the extra point himself for the 7-0 lead.
Just minutes later and the Eagles are threatening again. Joey Stutzman takes the handoff and runs it in 13 yards untouched. The running back told us that the run was a major focus this week: "We had a big emphasis on our run game this week so the holes were wide open, thanks to the O line of course, and my job is make a couple people miss and it went good. It was a lot of fun, yeah."
Stutzman would rack up over 150 yards on the ground, as UW-L led 20-0 after a quarter.
Eagles back on the attack in quarter 2. Garcia finds Marko Rajkovic, he'll take it 29 yards for the score. The freshman would finish with 3 receptions on the day, 2 of those for touchdowns. After the game, he mentioned that spreading the ball around was all part of the gameplan: "All week we wanted to get everyone involved. We wanted everyone to score whether that was a running back, receiver, or tight end. It was just part of the plan."
The UW-L special teams unit once again showing how disruptive they can be. A blocked punt would roll around on the ground before being brought in by Wil Josten at the 2 yard line. He gets his number called on the very next play, and the big man gets a big score.
The Eagles soar away with the 55-13 win. They collect their third consecutive game with over 300 yards of rushing offense.
Cade Garcia spoke about what kind of confidence these runners provide for the team: "Obviously when you can run the ball with Joey and Brant like that, it just makes it way easier as a quarterback, knowing that you're gonna be in second and short, third and short most of the game. So yeah, it was a really good game for us."
Head Coach Matt Janus said the Eagles need to continue their high-powered offensive ways as they enter a tough part of the schedule: "We just told our guys, it's now time for the gauntlet. We gotta go Oshkosh, River Falls, Platteville. That's not easy. It's gonna be tough so we've gotta get ourselves mentally and physically prepared here for the next 3 weeks."