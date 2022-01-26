Eagles come up short in battle between ranked teams

Platteville, Wis. (WXOW) Quentin Shields scored 32 points lead #5 UW-Platteville to a 76-72 win over #10 UW-La Crosse.
UW-L jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half thanks to some hot shooting.
But the Pioneers took advantage of some Eagles foul trouble to work their way back into it in the second half.
Platteville outscored La Crosse 46-36 in the second half.
Ethan Anderson led La Crosse with 18 point while Wyatt Cook chipped in 16.
The Eagles eight-game winning streak ends.
They're record is now 6-3 in the WIAC, 15-3 overall.