Eagles dominate Pioneers 31-10, clinch share of conference title for first time since 2004

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Cade Garcia passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and the UW-L defense held Platteville in check to give the Eagles a 31-10 win and a share of the WIAC crown for the first time since 2004.
Garcia was effective all afternoon, finishing 16-24 with scoring throws to Ryan Bartol and Matthijs Enters. His favorite target was Cam Sorenson, who finished with five receptions for 139 yards.
Joey Stutzman added 95 yards and a score on the ground.
Despite finishing tied for first in conference, the Eagles don't earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament because UW-Whitewater finished with the same conference record and beat UW-L head-to-head.
The Eagles, who have been ranked in the Top 10 for much of the year, are likely in line for an at-large bid. They will officially learn their postseason fate on Sunday afternoon.