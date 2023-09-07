Eagles eager for match-up with top 10 team

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The game of the week in NCAA Div. III football will be right here in La Crosse when the Eagles host 6th-ranked Hardin-Simmons Saturday on their home opener.
UW-L coming in ranked 11th nationally after beating Dakota State big in the season opener.
Hardin-Simmons provides a different kind of challenge.
Like the Eagles, they've been perennial playoff contenders.
They're loaded with speed.
So, this will be a great barometer to see where the Eagles are early in the season.
"I would say it's definitely a measuring stick. I mean, there's how many teams ranked in the top 25 from the WIAC? Hardin-Simmons is another team in the top 10. Should be a lot of fun. We get to see where we're at. Coach Janus has said all week these are the reasons you come here to play," said linebacker Adam Quam.
"We're going to see a really good football team. The rankings, whatever it is, they're a top 10 football program in the country. It's going to be a huge challenge for our guys. But it's going to be an awesome football game, really physical football game with a lot of really good players," said head coach Matt Janus.
These two schools have split the only two times they've played each other.
Saturday's kick set for 1 o'clock.