Eagles eagerly eye opener in one week

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Next week Thursday UW-La Crosse will kick off the 2023 regular season.
They will do so as the 12th ranked team in the nation according to the d3football.com preseason poll.
Head coach Matt Janus seeing a lot of good things out of his squad.
Most notably the depth of his receiving corps, improvements at defensive line and watching his sophomores take a big leap in year two.
All this while preaching three things, the team, the ball and the WIAC.
The team had their intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, and it was a much-needed opportunity for some members of the team.
"I think you learn a couple different things. Obviously, the big piece of that is to give a lot of the newcomers and guys that are new whether its transfers or incoming freshmen into our program a chance to see how we do things on a gameday. See some position battles in the first half and then in the third and fourth quarter we start getting into a lot of our freshmen really our recruiting class live for the first time," Janus said.
"I think we're really hungry this year. Obviously, we were hungry last year looking for that conference title and the national title. We got a taste of it with the conference title now were even hungrier for more this year ready to get after it," said senior safety Aaron Schmitz.
UW-L will travel to Dakota State for their opener next Thursday at 7 PM.