Eagles expect to dial up heavy pass rush this season

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's on to week 2 for UW-La Crosse and if it looks anything like their week one blowout win, look out.
The Eagles still ranked 12th nationally after their 42-7 win over Dakota State.
The UW-L defense holding Dakota State to just 136 total yards.
The pass rush in particular was relentless.
Seven Eagles had their hands in five official sacks, although the pass rush was delivering constant pressure, which is something the Eagles expect to be a constant all season.
"You see how impactful a front four can be in a football game. That's really for all levels from high school to college to the NFL. We feel really good about our defensive ends in Josh Dorschner who's going to present overwhelming size at 6'6" 260 pounds. On the other side we have Jack Kelly who's kind of like, he pounces of the line of scrimmage, almost like a cat," said head coach Matt Janus.
"We have a lot of guys up front who can really get after the pass rusher. We have different blitzes that will help us get tot he quarterback," said linebacker Ryan Daines.
Eagles play at Dubuque this Saturday at 6 PM.