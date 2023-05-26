 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagles fairing well so far at national track championships

  • Updated
  • 0
TRACK.jpg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse is looking to bring home some more hardware as the D-III track championships continue through Saturday in Rochester, New York.

Friday's running events were all prelims with finals to come Saturday.

The Eagle men showed some strong will as Sam Blaskowski won his heat in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.28 seconds. Cael Schoemann finished second in his 800 meter run heat.

Blaskowski, along with three teammates, broke a 17-year record in the 4x100 meter relay on Thursday that can be watched by clicking here.

The women are doing arguably better so far. Emma Lawrence clocked in with a 13.75 in the 100 meter hurdles, good for second in the heat. Lauren Jarrett did win her 100 meter dash heat with a time of 11.60 seconds.

For field events, Skye Digman won the national title in the women's shot put with a throw of 15.16 meters.

The UW-L men currently sit 9th in the standings while the woman are 3rd.

Click here for updated results from the meet.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you