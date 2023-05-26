Eagles faring well so far at national track championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse is looking to bring home some more hardware as the D-III track championships continue through Saturday in Rochester, New York.
Friday's running events were all prelims with finals to come Saturday.
The Eagle men showed some strong will as Sam Blaskowski won his heat in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.28 seconds. Cael Schoemann finished second in his 800 meter run heat.
Blaskowski, along with three teammates, broke a 17-year record in the 4x100 meter relay on Thursday that can be watched by clicking here.
The women are doing arguably better so far. Emma Lawrence clocked in with a 13.75 in the 100 meter hurdles, good for second in the heat. Lauren Jarrett did win her 100 meter dash heat with a time of 11.60 seconds.
For field events, Skye Digman won the national title in the women's shot put with a throw of 15.16 meters.
The UW-L men currently sit 9th in the standings while the woman are 3rd.
