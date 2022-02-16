 Skip to main content
Eagles fell to Stout in last game before WIAC tournament

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- UW-La Crosse fell to UW-Stout 76-66 in the last game before the WIAC tournament.

The Eagle, ranked 7th in the nation in the latest D3 hoops.com poll, came out of a weekend loss against UW-Oshkosh without their lead scorer Ethan Anderson.  

The Blue Devils came into Wednesday's game with energy; early in the game, Jon Ciriacks broke free for a Stout jump-shot. 

The Eagles have won the last ten match-ups between the Blue Devils, with an all-time standing of 121-71. 

Late in the first half, Henry Noone rushed to the net for an Eagle three-pointer; Eagles led 31-30. 

With eight minutes left in the game, Stout's Jackson Noll rushed to the line for a Blue Devil three-pointer to take a seven-point lead. 

Eagles Craig Steele had 11 points for the night, spurred on by his three-pointer late in the game. 

Stout's high scorer for the night, Armini Tinsley, had 24 points in the game. 

