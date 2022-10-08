Eagles hit the road seeking 10th straight win against UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off a disappointing 3-point loss to open WIAC play, UW-L looks to return to the win column against an explosive Blue Devil team that averages 42 points per game.
The Eagles had it rolling in the ground game. Keyser Helterbrand would keep one on the designed run, he dodges Blue Devils on his way to a 69 yard rushing score. He would add another 77 yard score in the second half, as he led his team's rushing attack with 182 yards himself: "The defense is really keying in on Joey (Stutzman) a lot, so when we come across, I usually have less people looking at me. It usually opens up good lanes for me, which I was able to take advantage of today."
Stout was trying to cut in to the 7 point deficit before halftime. The field goal is blocked by Cade Osborn. UW-L's 4th FG block in 5 games this year.
The Eagles lead it 21-14 at the break.
The UW-L defense came out hot in the second half. Osborn getting involved again, he finds himself in the perfect position for the interception. Osborn spoke about the defensive approach: "Being able to get some takeaways and change the momentum of the game was huge for us. After we get 4 (interceptions), that's a good feeling to let everybody get one."
After an empty Eagles drive, the defense forces another interception on Stout's first play from scrimmage.
UW-L commanded this game in every aspect, as Cade Garcia hits Cameron Sorenson. He taps both toes in the corner of the endzone.
The Eagles allow only 7 points in the second half, to double up the Blue Devils 42-21.
Head Coach Matt Janus is proud of his team and the ferocity they played with: "Really proud of the way our guys had to rebound after an emotional week last week. We knew as a coaching staff that this was a big week to get them up against a really good opponent in UW-Stout. I felt our senior leadership, our coaches, did a great job getting those guys ready, and getting that game from Whitewater out of here, getting them focused on Stout. And our kids came and played their butts off."