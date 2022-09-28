 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Eagles hoping to celebrate more than Oktoberfest on Saturday

  • 0
Eagles preparing for a top 10 showdown vs. Whitewater

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)   It's set to be quite the Saturday in La Crosse.

You have your Oktoberfest parade in the morning and then a whopper of a football game in the afternoon.

Ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse will host #3 UW-Whitewater at Harring Stadium in the best Div. III match-up in the nation.

UW-L coming off a win over Div. II Wayne State two weeks ago.

This will be conference opener for both.

They all count this same, but the Eagles know the Whitewater game has a different feel.

"What a week to be an Eagle.  You have a massive game this Saturday where you have the number 3, we're number 9, number 8 in some polls.  You have a massive game that's going to going to captivate a national audience in Div. III in the college football world.  On top of that you have Oktoberfest starting in the City of La Crosse.  They're at a place that's really special.  They get to see the culture.  They get to see the tradition of our city.  So I can't think of a week to be an Eagle right now," said head coach Matt Janus.

Whitewater has won 18 straight in the series but three of the last four have been decided by 7 points or less.

1 PM kickoff at Harring stadium Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you