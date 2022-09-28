Eagles hoping to celebrate more than Oktoberfest on Saturday

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's set to be quite the Saturday in La Crosse.
You have your Oktoberfest parade in the morning and then a whopper of a football game in the afternoon.
Ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse will host #3 UW-Whitewater at Harring Stadium in the best Div. III match-up in the nation.
UW-L coming off a win over Div. II Wayne State two weeks ago.
This will be conference opener for both.
They all count this same, but the Eagles know the Whitewater game has a different feel.
"What a week to be an Eagle. You have a massive game this Saturday where you have the number 3, we're number 9, number 8 in some polls. You have a massive game that's going to going to captivate a national audience in Div. III in the college football world. On top of that you have Oktoberfest starting in the City of La Crosse. They're at a place that's really special. They get to see the culture. They get to see the tradition of our city. So I can't think of a week to be an Eagle right now," said head coach Matt Janus.
Whitewater has won 18 straight in the series but three of the last four have been decided by 7 points or less.
1 PM kickoff at Harring stadium Saturday.