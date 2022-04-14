Eagles hoping to set the stage for another big season this spring

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse Eagles are hoping to set the stage for another big season in the fall this spring.
UW-L ended a 15-year playoff drought last season.
They are back on the field, two weeks into their spring practice.
Like every team, UW-L is needing to replace some key players.
But it's a little different vibe this year after qualifying for the playoffs and making it to the second round.
That's because the Eagles expect and want more.
"Yes, we did accomplish a lot last year but we know there's more for us to accomplish. We have bigger goals than what we reached last year. It's great to make the playoffs, first time in a long time UW-L has made it. But at the end of the day we want to win conference championships and make runs in the playoffs for national championships," said linebacker Ryan Daines.
"We've taken all these baby steps here at UW-La Crosse for the last five seasons. We have one big one that we need to take and that's a ginormous one and it's the hardest step of all. So we need to start to get our mindsets to take that one final step," said head coach Matt Janus.
UW-L has nine more practices this spring.
The season opener is September 3 at home against Dakota State.