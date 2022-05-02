Eagles host UW-Oshkosh in late-season doubleheader

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Eagles take game 1 by a score of 7-6, and look to win 3 of the 4 contests in back-to-back doubleheaders.
Lefty Brady Schmitt was carving up the Titans. He collected 10 Ks in only 7.1 scoreless innings pitched.
UW-L plated single runs in the 2nd and 4th innings, before adding a crooked number for some insurance in the 6th.
Eagles win game 2 by a score of 5-0.
Notable Eagles -
Jack Olver: 3-4, 2 runs; Connor Roesler: 1-2, 2 RBI, run, BB; Brady Schmitt: 7.1 IP, 7 hits, 10 K