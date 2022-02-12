Eagles hosting WIAC rival UW-Oshkosh

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - UW-L welcomes the rival Titans for their final regular season game at Mitchell Hall Saturday afternoon.
A slow start for the Eagles had them only scoring 13 points in the first half, leading to a 14-point deficit. But UW-L returned strong from the break, doubling their score by the end of quarter 3.
They would work all the way to 2 overtime periods, before eventually falling to the Titans 59-57.
Notable Eagles: Kyah Steiner - 12 pts (4-9), 7 REB, 2 AST, STL; Emma Gamoke - 12 pts (5-17), 6 REB