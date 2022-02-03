Eagles men's hoops soaring to new heights

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) "Stacking wins" is a common phrase coaches like to use and it's something UW-La Crosse continues to do.
The Eagles have now won 10 of their last 11 after Wednesday night's win over Whitewater.
UW-L scorching the nets to the tune of 53 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range.
The eagles still squarely in the WIAC title hunt at 7-3 in conference play.
That puts them a half-game behind first place Platteville.
UW-L is ranked 8th nationally in the latest d3hoops.com poll.
That's the highest ranking in program history and many are taking notice.
"It's great to win in front of fans and that's what we had tonight. We had a really nice showing. We have another home game on Saturday against Eau Claire. It's Alumni Day for us and we've been able to draw so well. I think that speaks to much to what we talk about in recruiting. This area, La Crosse and the Coulee Region, is excited about UW-La Crosse men's basketball. Fans continue to come out. I think they're pleased with our product that they see on the court. I just hope we can get another great crowd on Saturday," said head coach Kent Dernbach.
The Eagles play at home again this Saturday when they host UW-Eau Claire at 5 o'clock.