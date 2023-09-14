Eagles ready for the challenge of facing Div. II Northern Michigan

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Eagles are in a re-grouping mode this week after dropping a close one to Hardin-Simmons.
UW-L now ranked 14th in the latest d3football.com poll.
A tough one coming Saturday.
The Eagles will play at Northern Michigan, a Div. II scholarship school.
UW-L went on the road and beat a Div. II school last year, Wayne State.
So, they that experience will help this time around.
"A lot of guys out here didn't get a chance to play for a scholarship school. We don't care. We want to play hard. We want to play with a chip on our shoulder and play as you would for anyone else," said linebacker Landon Oine.
"We use that game last year with the understanding that when you play up levels the size and the speed is going to be two totally different things than what we're used to. We've played in that type of game. We understand the type of size and speed and I think our kids are ready for it," said head coach Matt Janus.
The team stop in Green Bay Friday and practice at the Hutson Center, the Packers practice facility.
Kickoff Saturday set for 1 o'clock.