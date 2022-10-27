Eagles ready for "the gauntlet"

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse head coach Matt Janus calls it "the gauntlet."
It's the final three game stretch of the regular season that features all three opponents ranked in the top 25.
It starts this Saturday with a trip to #24 UW-Oshkosh.
River Falls and Platteville come after that.
The eagles are flying high of late, and one of four teams tied for first place in the WIAC at 3-1.
They're averaging 49 points a game over the last three and they think they're set up well for a strong finish.
"Coach Janus told us on Monday it's our destiny. It's ours to go get. I think we're doing a good job of taking it week by week and day by day basis. We have to focus on having a good practice today and then go over the film then have a good practice tomorrow and get ready one day at a time," said tight end Will Josten.
"The mentality this year is to live in the moment, big time. There's a lot of guys that came back and put their lives on halt to come back and play for this very special team. So, living in the moment is kind of what we've been living by all year. So, that's the biggest thing for us," said defensive lineman Jack Anderson.
Saturday's kickoff is set for 1 PM in Oshkosh.