Eagles ready to crucial stretch run

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is ready for the stretch run to the conference season.
The Eagles sitting in second place with three games left.
They picked up their fourth win in the last five games with a blowout over UW-Stevens Point Saturday.
UW-L sits two games behind first place UW-Oshkosh, so catching them will be a challenge.
But there's a lot of things to like about how the Eagles have set themselves up for the last couple weeks.
"The goal is to always give ourselves a chance to win a conference title into week 16, 17 and 18. We need some help. We don't have one hand on the steering wheel. But we've given ourselves an opportunity to at least be in the seat to see if we can get a hand on the steering wheel," said head coach Kent Dernbach.
"We just want to control what we can control. We can't control who anyone else beats. We just control who we beat. We just got to play our best game, stick together and just keep grinding," said freshman JJ Paider.
UW-L is 17-5 overall and will host last place UW-Stout on Wednesday.