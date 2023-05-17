Eagles ready to show off their bats at the NCAA Regionals

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse baseball is heading into the NCAA Regionals on quite a roll.
They are the number one seed in the four-team regional they are hosting starting Friday.
The Eagles were on the practice field Wednesday at Copeland Park after sweeping through the gauntlet that is the WIAC Tournament.
UW-L has won 8 of it's last 9.
Their offense has been on fire.
They have a team batting average of .328 and averaged 14 hits a game during the three-game WIAC Tournament.
The success comes from digging in on two-strike counts.
"It's a fun offense. It's a fun lineup. We've got a kid in Anthony Vivian, a sophomore, has now tied Mac Born's single-season record in home runs with 16. Mac didn't really start hitting until the second half of the season. I think there's about six guys in the lineup that on any given at bat can put one out," said head coach Chris Schwarz.
"I just think we have a lot of dangerous bats in the lineup. If we get into a hitters count we're looking to do a lot of damage. With two strikes we've been battling really, really well recently. So we're tough outs, got a lot of power in the lineup too," said infielder Mac Born.
UW-L will play Bethany Lutheran at 11 o'clock Friday morning in the double elimination tournament.
Play continues Saturday and Sunday at Copeland Park.