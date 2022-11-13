Eagles Secure Spot in NCAA Tournament; Will Play at Wartburg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- For the second consecutive year, the UW-L football team has earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. The Eagles will play at Wartburg at 12:00 on Saturday, November 19th.
The team hosted a watch party on-campus at Union Theater to watch the bracket reveal show.
Players and coaches had hope for a possible home game following a 9-1 regular season, but they're just happy to have a chance at the national title.
"That's all that matters, is that you're in and you get a chance. That's all you can ask for in life, is just a chance at something. We have a chance here, and we're going to go on the road and play a really good Wartburg opponent," said head coach Matt Janus. "Our league is built different, and to have to go through that and to be able to be an at-large selection the last two years, in our conference, is really special. Credit goes to our players, and our coaching staff. We've got a great group of players, a great group of coaches."