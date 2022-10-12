Eagles show resiliency, look ahead to Eau Claire

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) La Crosse and Eau Claire will renew their long-standing rivalry Saturday meeting for the 89th time.
Recent history is on UW-L's side with the Eagles having on the last four between the two.
That said, the Eagles now with one loss on conference play already there is no room for error if they want to keep their season goals in-tact.
UW-L showed great resolve by dominating UW-Stout last week after an emotional loss to Whitewater the week before.
"For our players and our coaches to be able to get that group back up for a really good Stout team, man, what a job they did, and those guys did. It was our senior leadership. It was our coaches on both sides of the ball. Can't say enough about our coaches, what a coaching job and what a job that was by our players, said head coach Matt Janus.
"Especially in this league you have to turn around quick because there's so much competition, If you take a week off, you're going to lose," said defensive end Jack Kelly.
You can watch the Eagles take on Eau Claire this Saturday on WXOW 19 and wxow.com. Pregame show starts at 11 AM with the kickoff at 11:30 AM.