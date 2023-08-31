 Skip to main content
Eagles soar once more in their opener taking down Dakota St.

Eagles knock off Dakota St. in opener

Madison, SD (WXOW) For the third year in a row UW-La Crosse hammered Dakota State in their season opener.

The final Thursday night was 31-6.

It was also the 9th straight year in which the Eagles won their season opener.

The Eagles once again going with a two quarterback system.

Starter Keyser Helterbrand was 12-18 for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Weir was 7-9 for 133 yards and three touchdown.

Jack Studor turned in several big plays for UW-L finishing with 6 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.  

