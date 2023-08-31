Eagles soar once more in their opener taking down Dakota St.

Madison, SD (WXOW) For the third year in a row UW-La Crosse hammered Dakota State in their season opener.
The final Thursday night was 31-6.
It was also the 9th straight year in which the Eagles won their season opener.
The Eagles once again going with a two quarterback system.
Starter Keyser Helterbrand was 12-18 for 196 yards and a touchdown.
Zach Weir was 7-9 for 133 yards and three touchdown.
Jack Studor turned in several big plays for UW-L finishing with 6 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.