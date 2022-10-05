Eagles Soccer continues WIAC play hosting UW-River Falls

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The 17th ranked UW-L soccer team has won the last six meetings with the Falcons, and hope to continue that streak Wednesday night.
The Eagles get the scoring started early in this battle of the birds. Just 4 minutes into the game, Isabel Batley finds the team scoring leader Ainsley Allan for the easy goal. UW-L leads 1-0 early.
Only 5 minutes later, Ellie Arndt directs her teammates and finds the back of the net from outside of the box. Her first of 2 goals in the first half alone.
The Eagles storming away with this one. Lindsey Syzmanski sees right through the defense. The freshman from River Falls buries a goal against her former hometown Falcons.
UW-L collects their 10th win of the season on the 6-0 blowout victory. The Eagles return to action Saturday, October 8 at UW-Eau Claire.