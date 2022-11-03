Eagles Soccer hosts UW-Stevens Point for WIAC Championship Semifinal

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After completing the regular season without a loss in conference play, the top-ranked Eagles square off with the #4 Pointers in the conference semifinals. The Eagles claimed a 1-0 win the last time these teams squared off, just over a month ago.
Just 2 minutes into the match, Lizzy Hanstedt is fouled inside the box. That sets up a penalty shot for Ellie Arndt. The sophomore beats the goalie to put the Eagles up 1-0 early.
In the 11th minute, Claire Cater drops a corner kick perfectly in for Ainsley Allan. She finishes the header, putting her team up 2-0.
The scoring wouldn't stop there. UW-L is setting up another corner kick in minute 32. Alexis McMahon bends the kick around the post, burying the shot from the corner.
Keeper McKenna Lloyd stops all 8 Pointer shots and completes the 4-0 shutout. The Eagles will host #3 UW-Eau Claire in Saturday's WIAC Championship, where the conference title and a bid to the NCAA Tournament are on the line.