Eagles Soccer seeks 1st WIAC title since 2018

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off an incredible regular season, the Eagles welcome UW-Eau Claire for the conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament.
In the 11th minute, Chelsea Gale crosses the pitch to Ainsley Allan, who directs the header right on goal. Eagles jump out to an early 1-0 lead.
About 15 minutes later, the Eagles are setting up for a free kick. Again it's Allan getting a head on the ball and sneaking it past the keeper. UW-L leads 2-0 at halftime.
The Blugolds finally answer back in minute 65. Emma Stange buries one in the net to make it 2-1.
73rd minute, the Blugolds tie it up on a Sydney Spencer goal.
Just 4 minutes later, Lindsey Syzmanski gets the Eagles back on top.
UW-L claims the 3-2 victory.