Eagles sweep Dubuque on the softball field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After some rain delays over the weekend, UW-La Crosse's softball team was back in action at home with a double header against Dubuque.
The results were a pair of Eagle victories by scores of 5-2 and 8-3.
The first game was tied at one going into the bottom of the second, but UW-L managed to get a pair of runs. That included a hit by Jordyn McCormack that went off the wall, which allowed Kyra Lard to score for the second time.
The Eagles will have another double header on Tuesday when they host the Milwaukee School of Engineering.