Eagles take down Div. II Wayne St. to stay undefeated

Detroit, Wis. (WXOW) If anyone wondered if UW-La Crosse was a national title contender they got their answer Saturday.
They are.
The Eagles beat Div. II Wayne State 28-21 in Detroit to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Quarterback Keyser Helterbrand ran for 106 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for a score.
UW-L's other quarterback Cade Garcia overcame a pick 6 to throw two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Ryan Bartol with 11:20 left in the game.
The Eagles gained possession at their own 15 yard line with 6:00 to go and ran out the clock thanks to their strong running game.
Overall, UW-L piled up 444 yards offensively.
It's the Eagles first win over a NCAA Div. II team since the 2009 season when they beat Missouri S&T 48-0.