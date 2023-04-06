Eagles take the field this spring seeking higher level of success

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse football team is kicking off their spring practices this week.
It's a big spring for the Eagles who will welcome a position battle at quarterback and then wrap up their spring season with a trip to Italy, which will include a couple of scrimmages against Italian teams.
The Eagles are coming off their second straight season in which they qualified for the playoffs.
They want to make sure that remains a regular thing, although UW-L knows there's more out there for them.
"We're at a massive fork in the road as a program right now. We need to take the next step and that's the hardest step of all. We've been able to prove ourselves as a really good football program and now we need to make that change to a top 5 program, make deep playoffs runs and that's the hardest step of all. Obviously, when you play in our conference and play against the opponents we're going to play against, that's not easy to do. These guys understand that. I think they've attacked the offseason that way," said head coach Matt Janus.
The Eagles will leave for Italy on May 22.