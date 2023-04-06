 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Eagles take the field this spring seeking higher level of success

  • Updated
Matt Janus addresses his Eagles at spring practice

The UW-La Crosse football team is kicking off their spring practices this week.

It's a big spring for the Eagles who will welcome a position battle at quarterback and then wrap up their spring season with a trip to Italy, which will include a couple of scrimmages against Italian teams.

The Eagles are coming off their second straight season in which they qualified for the playoffs.

They want to make sure that remains a regular thing, although UW-L knows there's more out there for them.

"We're at a massive fork in the road as a program right now.  We need to take the next step and that's the hardest step of all.  We've been able to prove ourselves as a really good football program and now we need to make that change to a top 5 program, make deep playoffs runs and that's the hardest step of all.  Obviously, when you play in our conference and play against the opponents we're going to play against, that's not easy to do.  These guys understand that.  I think they've attacked the offseason that way," said head coach Matt Janus.

The Eagles will leave for Italy on May 22.

