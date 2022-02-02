Eagles took on Whitewater in men's basketball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- UW-La Crosse won 80-68 over UW-Whitewater Wednesday night.
The Eagles had a quick start Wednesday, with a two-pointer from Ethan Anderson.
Warhawks were right behind with a three-pointer from Gage Malensek.
Sean Suchomel passed to Craig Steele, who shot it up for three, and the Eagles went on a run to take a nine-point lead in the first half.
"We just wanted to play hard," Steele said. "We've played Whitewater plenty of times so we knew they were going to pressure. We just focused on taking care of the ball and defense as we always do."
The duo to watch out for in the game was Suchomel and Anderson.
With 11 minutes left in the game and the Warhawks trying to catch the Eagles - Suchomel passed to Anderson, who went for the dunk.
Anderson had 22 points for the night.
Eagles won against the Warhawks 80-68.